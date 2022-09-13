Posing as cop, man dupes engineering student in Pune

Impersonating as a police officer, a man allegedly duped a third year engineering student in Narhe of ₹20,000.

According to complainant Gaurav Bhoi (20) who approached the Sinhgad road police station, on September 5, he was duped by an unknown man who claimed that he was an inspector posted at Khadki police station. The accused threatened that he had received a complaint against the Bhoi inviting girls to his room. To avoid a police complaint, the accused demanded ₹20,000 and the complainant paid the amount in cash.

Assistant inspector Rahul Yadav at Sinhgad road police station said that a case has been registered and the victim’s roommates have not been questioned yet because of ongoing examination.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 170 (personating a public servant), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Sinhgad road police station.