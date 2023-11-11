Power cut in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad dampen Diwali festivities

Ahead of the Diwali festival, more than two lakh consumers of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad faced load shedding on Saturday for almost an hour and a half as Adani Company’s ultra-high pressure 400 Kilowatt (KV) power line from Shikrapur to Talegaon stopped working due to technical failure.

Load shedding was reported in Pune’s Kharadi, Chandannagar area, rural part of Pune district’s Maval, Uruli Kanchan, Kunjirwadi etc. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A press release by Maharashtra State Electrical Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) read, “Adani Company’s operated ultra high voltage 400 kilowatt (kv) line stopped working due to technical failure in the system. After that, the LTS (Load Trimming Scheme) system was activated for load management by Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL). MSETCL shut down the power supply of ultra-high power voltage substations of 132 KV Rahatani, 220 KV Chinchwad, 220 KV Theur, 132 KV Yavat and 220 KV Urse to meet the deficit of about 209 Mega Watts (Mw).”

Nishikant Raut, public relations officer, MSEDCL, Pune circle, said, “As a result, MSEDCL stopped power supply to the sub-stations. Therefore, about 2.19 lakh of consumers of Pimpri, Chinchwad, Pimple Saudagar, Kalevasti, Thergaon, Wakad, Nigdi, Pradhikaran, Kiwale, Pune’s Kharadi, Chandannagar area, rural part of Pune district’s Maval, Uruli Kanchan, Kunjirwadi, Theur, Shindewadi Ashtapur, Hingangaon, Khamgaon Tech, Tilekarwadi faced load shedding on Saturday from 7.30 am onwards.”

“It was restored after one and a half hours,” he added.

