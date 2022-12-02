Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune News

Power outage hits Pune's western parts

pune news
Published on Dec 02, 2022 11:21 PM IST

According to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited officials, a cable at the main transformer of its substation at the National Chemical Laboratory, Pashan caught fire

Aundh, Pashan, Balewadi and Baner located on the western parts of the city plunged into darkness around 6 pm. (HT photo)
ByPrachi Bari

Aundh, Pashan, Balewadi and Baner located on the western parts of the city plunged into darkness around 6 pm.

According to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) officials, a cable at the main transformer of its substation at the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), Pashan caught fire.

Latika C, senior citizen and resident of Aundh, said, “I had just climbed one part of the staircase of my building and everything went dark. Luckily, another resident had his cellphone and I could reach my house on the second floor using the flashlight.”

According to a MSEDCL official message circulated to residents, “Power supply in your area will be interrupted from 7.20 pm to 9.41 pm on December 2.”

A power utility official said, “We are probing the cause for transformer cable fire at the substation. Repairs are on and electricity will soon be restored.”

The electricity across the area was restored around 8.15 pm on Friday.

