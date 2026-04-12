Primove Consultancy under scanner as PMC finds Pashan STP shut amid fish deaths

Primove Consultancy, the project consultant for the sewage treatment plant (STP) near Pashan Lake, has come under scrutiny after the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) found the facility non-operational during a site inspection on Friday amid reports of large-scale fish deaths. The civic body served a show-cause notice to the consultancy on Saturday.

The civic body served a show-cause notice to the consultancy on Saturday. (FILE)

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The inspection, led by municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram following residents’ complaints, found the STP defunct, raising concerns over untreated discharge and its impact on the lake’s ecosystem. The issue has also been flagged in a Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) report.

Jagdish Khanore, chief superintendent engineer of the sewage department, termed the lapse a “serious” breach of contract and said Primove has been asked to explain.

“A hearing has been scheduled before the additional municipal commissioner on April 13, 2026, at 3:30 pm, where the consultant has been directed to present its clarification. Failure to appear or respond could invite administrative action,” he said.

Officials said accountability is being fixed on both the consultant and PMC staff responsible for monitoring the plant. “Action, including suspension of concerned officials if negligence is established, is being examined,” a senior official said.

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{{^usCountry}} Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said the PMC would ensure strict enforcement. “There will be zero tolerance for lapses in the operation of critical infrastructure like sewage treatment plants. Responsibility will be fixed, and necessary action will follow,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said the PMC would ensure strict enforcement. “There will be zero tolerance for lapses in the operation of critical infrastructure like sewage treatment plants. Responsibility will be fixed, and necessary action will follow,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A civic official, however, said the fish deaths may not be solely due to the STP. “The plant has a capacity of 1 MLD, while more than 10 MLD of water flows into the lake from nearby villages. The main reason appears to be toxicity in the water,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A civic official, however, said the fish deaths may not be solely due to the STP. “The plant has a capacity of 1 MLD, while more than 10 MLD of water flows into the lake from nearby villages. The main reason appears to be toxicity in the water,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ajit Oak of Primove Consultancy confirmed receipt of the show-cause notice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ajit Oak of Primove Consultancy confirmed receipt of the show-cause notice. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We will submit our reply soon,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We will submit our reply soon,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the MPCB has launched an independent probe. Officials conducted water sampling at Pashan Lake and inspected nearby areas, including STPs in Pashan and Bavdhan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the MPCB has launched an independent probe. Officials conducted water sampling at Pashan Lake and inspected nearby areas, including STPs in Pashan and Bavdhan. {{/usCountry}}

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Balasaheb Kukde, regional officer, MPCB Pune, said, “Officials visited Pashan Lake and surrounding areas on April 10. An initial investigation has been carried out, and water samples have been collected for analysis.”

He added that the samples will be tested to ascertain the cause of the fish deaths, and further action will follow based on the findings.

​The incident has again spotlighted the functioning and maintenance of sewage treatment infrastructure in Pune amid rising water pollution concerns.

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