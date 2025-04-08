Private hospitals must follow rules: PMC issues strict reminder on emergency services 

Following the death of a 37-year-old pregnant woman, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a letter to all private hospitals, nursing homes, and medical establishments within its jurisdiction. The letter issued on Monday reminds all healthcare facilities of their legal obligation to adhere to the provisions outlined in the Bombay Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1949, as well as the Maharashtra Government’s notification dated January 14, 2021. According to the PMC, hospitals are registered, and their licenses are renewed based on compliance with these rules. (HT PHOTO)

Tanisha alias Ishwari Sushant Bhise was allegedly refused emergency treatment due to ‘nonpayment’ of a ₹10 lakh deposit by DMH.

According to the PMC, hospitals are registered, and their licenses are renewed based on compliance with these rules. The notice emphasises that hospitals must treat patients with courtesy and respect, as mentioned in the government guidelines.

Most importantly, the notification strongly highlights Rule 11(J) from the Maharashtra Government order, which states that private hospitals cannot demand advance deposits from patients during medical emergencies. This provision has been designed to ensure that no life-saving treatment is delayed due to financial concerns, especially in critical “golden hour” situations, said Dr Nina Boarde, health chief of PMC.

The PMC reminded hospitals that, regardless of a patient’s financial condition, basic and essential emergency care must be provided immediately. This includes stabilisation, treatment, and lifesaving procedures without insisting on initial payments or deposits.

The notice serves as a strong directive to ensure that all healthcare facilities prioritize human life above monetary considerations and uphold the ethical standards expected in medical practice. PMC has urged all private healthcare providers to take note and strictly comply with the above rules to avoid any legal or administrative action, the officials said.