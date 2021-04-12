Procession, rally banned in Pune on Gudi Padwa, Ambedkar birth anniversary

PUNE: Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Monday issued guidelines banning procession or bike rally during Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar birth anniversary and Gudi Padwa because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kumar said, “As the Covid-19 pandemic second surge is at peak and daily hundreds of patients are getting positive, we need to celebrate all festivals in low-key by following Covid safety norms. Both the festivals should be celebrated between 7 am and 6 pm.”

As per the guidelines, no public meetings are allowed on these festivals. Instead, organisers should make the online facility available for citizens.

Large number of people visit Ambedkar statue on the occasion of Ambedkar birth anniversary. This year, the administration has appealed that gathering should be limited to only five people at a time to visit the statue.