Home / Cities / Pune News / Procession, rally banned in Pune on Gudi Padwa, Ambedkar birth anniversary
pune news

Procession, rally banned in Pune on Gudi Padwa, Ambedkar birth anniversary

PUNE: Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Monday issued guidelines banning procession or bike rally during Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar birth anniversary and Gudi Padwa because of the Covid-19 pandemic
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 09:47 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE: Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Monday issued guidelines banning procession or bike rally during Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar birth anniversary and Gudi Padwa because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kumar said, “As the Covid-19 pandemic second surge is at peak and daily hundreds of patients are getting positive, we need to celebrate all festivals in low-key by following Covid safety norms. Both the festivals should be celebrated between 7 am and 6 pm.”

As per the guidelines, no public meetings are allowed on these festivals. Instead, organisers should make the online facility available for citizens.

Large number of people visit Ambedkar statue on the occasion of Ambedkar birth anniversary. This year, the administration has appealed that gathering should be limited to only five people at a time to visit the statue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
BAFTA Awards 2021
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP