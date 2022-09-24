Pro-Pakistan slogans allegedly raised during PFI stir in Pune; probe on

The Pune Police on Saturday said it took cognizance of the pro-Pakistan slogans allegedly raised during an agitation held in the city by the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Friday and is investigating all slogans raised in the protest.

A video of protesters purportedly raising "Pakistan zindabad" slogans during the agitation has surfaced on social media, prompting some BJP leaders in Maharashtra to demand strong action against the slogan shouters. HT can't independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The PFI had organised a protest outside the district collector's office in Pune to denounce the recent nationwide raids on the organisation and the arrest of its activists. During the protest, the police detained as many as 40 protesters, news agency PTI reported.

Watch: 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans allegedly raised at PFI stir in Pune against NIA crackdown | Report

A video of Pakistan Zindabad slogans, being raised when the protesters were taken into custody and made to sit in a police vehicle, went viral on social media.

"We have already registered a case against the PFI members for unlawful assembly and we are looking into the slogans matter," news agency PTI quoted Sagar Patil, deputy commissioner of police, as saying.

An offence has been registered against more than 60 protesters at the Bundgarden police station for organising the agitation without permission, for unlawful assembly and for blocking the road, another official said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane said those who raised pro-Pakistan slogans should remember that they will not be spared. He also demanded a ban on the PFI. "To all those shouting Pakistan Zindabad slogans in support of PFI in Pune.. Chun chun ke marenge.. Itna yaad rakana!!! #BanPfi," he said.

Another BJP MLA Ram Satpute sought a strict action against those who raised slogans, and said the Pune Police should arrest them.

Nationwide crackdown on PFI by NIA, ED

In a massive crackdown on the PFI, multi-agency teams spearheaded by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had, on Thursday, arrested 106 leaders and activists of the radical Islamic outfit in near-simultaneous raids in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

Maharashtra and Karnataka accounted for 20 arrests each, Tamil Nadu (10), Assam (9), Uttar Pradesh (8), Andhra Pradesh (5), Madhya Pradesh (4), Puducherry and Delhi (3 each) and Rajasthan (2).

(With inputs from agencies)

