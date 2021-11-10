Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Property tax exemption scheme for ex-servicemen not implemented in PMC’

General body of the PMC passed the resolution on June 21 this year, but yet ex-servicemen are not getting its benefit, says Yogesh Chithade
Though the PMC has approved a resolution to waive off property tax for ex-servicemen and widows, the civic body has not implemented the scheme say members of Soldiers Independent Rehabilitation Foundation Yogesh Chithade and Sumedha Chithade. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 11:27 PM IST
By HTC

PUNE Though the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved a resolution to waive off property tax for ex-servicemen and widows, the civic body has not implemented the scheme say members of Soldiers Independent Rehabilitation Foundation Yogesh Chithade and Sumedha Chithade.

Chithade said, “General body of the PMC passed the resolution on June 21 this year, but yet ex-servicemen are not getting its benefit. Despite writing letters to the mayor, standing committee chairman and municipal commissioner, the administration is delaying the implementation.”

They said, “Around 20,000 ex-servicemen will benefit from the scheme. Except PMC rest all municipal corporations have executed the scheme after government resolution. But PMC is delaying it,” he said.

Ex-servicemen Association, Salunke Vihar society and Army welfare Co-operative society wrote the letters to PMC, but they have not received any reply.

