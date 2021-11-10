‘Property tax exemption scheme for ex-servicemen not implemented in PMC’

PUNE Though the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved a resolution to waive off property tax for ex-servicemen and widows, the civic body has not implemented the scheme say members of Soldiers Independent Rehabilitation Foundation Yogesh Chithade and Sumedha Chithade.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chithade said, “General body of the PMC passed the resolution on June 21 this year, but yet ex-servicemen are not getting its benefit. Despite writing letters to the mayor, standing committee chairman and municipal commissioner, the administration is delaying the implementation.”

They said, “Around 20,000 ex-servicemen will benefit from the scheme. Except PMC rest all municipal corporations have executed the scheme after government resolution. But PMC is delaying it,” he said.

Ex-servicemen Association, Salunke Vihar society and Army welfare Co-operative society wrote the letters to PMC, but they have not received any reply.