Proposal to name Pune Airport after Sant Tukaram Maharaj to come up in next cabinet meeting

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday announced that the state government will bring a proposal in the upcoming cabinet meeting to name Pune’s Airport at Lohegaon after Sant Tukaram Maharaj. (From left) State dy CM Devendra Fadnavis, union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Murlidhar Mohol during the event on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who was present at the event, affirmed his support, stating that he would ensure the proposal receives backing at the Centre.

Speaking during the foundation stone laying ceremony of various programmes, Fadnavis said, “I want to appreciate Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol for his suggestion to name the new airport in Pune district after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and to rename the existing airport after Sant Tukaram Maharaj. This proposal will be brought to the next cabinet meeting and forwarded to the central government for approval.”

Mohol had last month proposed to name the airport after 17th century Saint citing that Lohegaon, where the airport is located, was Sant Tukaram Maharaj’s mother’s village. As per the procedure, proposal for naming an airport comes from the state government first to the central government, and after that, the decision is taken.

Gadkari echoed Fadnavis’ sentiments and assured that he would seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his approval for naming the Pune International Airport. “It is an honour to be associated with the proposal, and I will make sure it is pushed forward at the highest level,” Gadkari said.

Gadkari was in Pune for the ground-breaking ceremony of two key infrastructure projects: the Dive Ghat to Hadapsar section of the Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Marg and the Mula-Mutha river service road between Chandni Chowk and Warje.

“I have built many roads across the country, but it is a special privilege for me to be involved in developing the Palkhi routes. The work on the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi route is nearly complete. I have discussed with Fadnavis to inaugurate it before the election model code of conduct comes into force. PM Modi will preside over the inauguration,” he said.

He further shared updates on the Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi route, noting that its construction is ongoing, and the inauguration will be scheduled after the upcoming elections.

In addition to these announcements, Gadkari revealed that nearly ₹1.5 lakh crore worth of road and infrastructure projects are set to commence soon in Pune and surrounding areas. He urged the state government to expedite work on the Nashik Phata to Khed Phata route, adding that the ground-breaking ceremony for this project would take place soon.

Fadnavis reiterated Pune’s importance as a “growth engine” for Maharashtra and emphasized the government’s commitment to resolving the city’s traffic problems.

“The ring road project has begun, and several flyovers are planned. Once the ring road is completed, Pune will experience significant relief from traffic congestion,” he said.

During the event, Baramati MP Supriya Sule commended Gadkari for his efforts in addressing various infrastructure issues in her constituency. However, she also raised concerns about the long-pending Pune-Satara Road project. When Sule took the stage, BJP workers began chanting “Jai Shree Ram,” but she refrained from responding.

Both Gadkari and Fadnavis stepped in and asked the crowd to maintain decorum.