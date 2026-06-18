PUNE:

Prosecution closes evidence in Nasrapur rape-murder trial

The trial in the Nasrapur minor rape and murder case entered its final stage on Wednesday after the prosecution informed the court that it had completed the presentation of evidence against the accused.

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According to the prosecution, the investigation was completed and the chargesheet filed before the Pune District and Sessions Court within 16 days of the offence being registered. The court framed charges and commenced trial proceedings.

The prosecution, led by special public prosecutor Ajay Misar and advocate Prathamesh Shingane, examined 55 witnesses and completed their cross-examination within 16 days of the start of evidence. More than 355 documents were produced and exhibited before the court.

Key witnesses included members of the victim’s family and three children who allegedly saw the accused taking the victim away shortly before the crime. The prosecution also relied on CCTV footage, digital video recordings, forensic reports and medical evidence to support its case.

A crucial component of the prosecution’s case is DNA evidence. Prosecutors told the court that DNA profiling linked the accused to the crime. Biological samples collected during the investigation allegedly matched the accused’s DNA profile, while forensic examination established links between the accused and the victim.

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{{^usCountry}} The court has fixed June 19 for recording the accused’s statement and has sought reports from the probation officer regarding his conduct in jail and family background. Final arguments are expected to begin after the reports are submitted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court has fixed June 19 for recording the accused’s statement and has sought reports from the probation officer regarding his conduct in jail and family background. Final arguments are expected to begin after the reports are submitted. {{/usCountry}}

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The victim’s father, who was present in court on Wednesday, expressed satisfaction with the progress of the trial.

A three-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by the accused at Narsapur in Bhor tehsil of Pune district on May 1.