Prosecution opposes bail plea of scientist Pradeep Kurulkar

The prosecution on Wednesday told the court that bail must not be given to jailed defence scientist Pradeep Kurulkar in the espionage case.

Jailed defence scientist Pradeep Kurulkar (IDU Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prosecution lawyer Vijay Fargade said that the anti-terrorism squad (ATS) was yet to get forensic details of Kurulkar’s mobile phone sent to a lab in Gujarat. Fargade stated that bail to Kurulkar should not be granted as very stringent sections of the Official Secrets Act were applied against the former Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist.

“The defence has stated that whatever information was shared by the scientist was available in social media. However, it is our contention that crucial defence secrets and authentic defence information was shared with the Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO). The accused has deleted crucial data available on the mobile phone sent for forensic examination to Gujarat. We are awaiting for the report and hence bail must not be granted to the accused,” prosecutor told the Additional Sessions Judge SB Kachare.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The judge has kept the hearing on Friday where the defence will oppose the points raised by the prosecution. The former DRDO director was arrested by Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) for allegedly sharing sensitive information to a Pakistani intelligence operative (PIO) in a suspected case of honey trap based on a complaint filed by the defence institute.

Kurulkar was a key member of the Akash team and Agni project. He was recipient of the Science Day Award for best publication in 2000, DRDO Agni Award for Excellence in Self-Reliance in 2002, the DRDO Award for path-breaking research/outstanding technology development in 2008 for Akash and the DRDO Award for performance excellence for medium range surface to air missiles (MRSAM) in 2016.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON