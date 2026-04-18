Protest erupts over proposed demolition of church inside cemetery

Pune: A large protest broke out on Friday at the main gate of the Poona Christian Cemetery near the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) fire brigade office at Dhobi Ghat, as nearly a thousand members of the Marathi-speaking Christian community gathered to oppose a proposed demolition drive by the Board.

Protest broke out on Friday at the main gate of Poona Christian Cemetery near PCB fire brigade office as members of Christian community gathered to oppose proposed demolition drive by the Board. (HT)

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The site includes the Shiloh Marathi Church of Christ, located within the cemetery premises, which PCB had marked for demolition as part of its action against alleged unauthorised structures.

The demonstration saw participation from Congress corporators Arvind Shinde and Rafique Shaikh, Azad Samaj Party Pune president advocate Tosif Shaikh, and office-bearers of the Bhim Army. Protesters alleged that the Board’s move violated religious rights and legal process.

The agitation began after the PCB initiated action against what it termed “unauthorised constructions” on land under Survey numbers 545, 546 and 547 within the cemetery campus. According to officials, a notice had been issued to the church administration and trustees of the Poona Christian Cemetery Society, informing them of a planned demolition at 11 am on April 17. The PCB CEO had also written to Swargate Police Station seeking police bandobast for the drive.

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{{^usCountry}} Tensions escalated early Friday when the PCB’s engineering department deployed a heavy machine at the site. However, an agitated crowd quickly gathered and forced officials to withdraw the machinery, halting the operation. Following discussions between community members, corporators, Shaikh and PCB authorities, the demolition was temporarily stayed until Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tensions escalated early Friday when the PCB’s engineering department deployed a heavy machine at the site. However, an agitated crowd quickly gathered and forced officials to withdraw the machinery, halting the operation. Following discussions between community members, corporators, Shaikh and PCB authorities, the demolition was temporarily stayed until Monday. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Constructed nearly three decades ago on land owned by the Poona Christian Cemetery Society, the Shiloh Marathi Church of Christ can accommodate around 500 worshippers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Constructed nearly three decades ago on land owned by the Poona Christian Cemetery Society, the Shiloh Marathi Church of Christ can accommodate around 500 worshippers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The church is situated within a sprawling 19-acre cemetery that dates back to the British era. The burial ground contains numerous old graves reflecting the area’s colonial past. Over time, several of these graves have become partially obscured by overgrown vegetation, contributing to a neglected appearance in parts, even as the site retains religious and heritage significance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The church is situated within a sprawling 19-acre cemetery that dates back to the British era. The burial ground contains numerous old graves reflecting the area’s colonial past. Over time, several of these graves have become partially obscured by overgrown vegetation, contributing to a neglected appearance in parts, even as the site retains religious and heritage significance. {{/usCountry}}

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Community leaders claimed that although the PCB’s notice was dated March 23, it was received only on April 13, leaving little time to respond. They alleged that the move had created fear among the Christian community and questioned the intent behind the action.

Shinde said, “We are law-abiding citizens, and the Christian community has always followed the rule of law. If there are compoundable aspects regarding the alleged encroachment, they should be addressed legally. This is just the beginning of our fight.”

Shaikh said, “This is a British-era cemetery, and the church has been functional for nearly 30 years. The timing and manner of the notice raise serious concerns. It appears to be an attempt to target and intimidate the Christian community.”

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Church representatives highlighted their social contributions, particularly in education and youth outreach. Pastor Robin Mhadkar said, “For the past three decades, we have served the community and helped steer many youths away from substance abuse. The sudden demolition notice has come as a shock, but we are receiving strong support from all communities.”

Padma Lokhande, who has been attending the church services for nearly 25 years, said, “This is a sacred place where we have prayed for years. It should not be demolished.”

PCB CEO Vidyadhar Pawar did not respond to calls regarding the issue.

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