The Professional Teachers Association of Maharashtra (PTAM) on Tuesday urged the state government to consult coaching-class representatives before finalising the proposed Maharashtra Private Coaching Centres Registration and Regulation Act, citing a Bombay High Court order directing it to hear the association before enacting the law.

Photo (L to R) : Prahlad Daund, . Prashant Kulkarni, Nitin Kadam and Durgesh Mangeshkar. (HT)

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At a press conference in Pune, PTAM president Prashant Kulkarni said the association supported regulation but opposed provisions it termed “unreasonable, unequal and one-sided”.

“We are not opposed to regulation; we are opposed to unreasonable and one-sided regulation. Coaching institutions play an important complementary role in education by providing remedial support, advanced learning, examination preparation and specialised guidance to students. The government must consult the stakeholders before finalising the law, as directed by the High Court, and address genuine concerns regarding the registration threshold, the restriction on coaching for children below 13 years, fee refunds and inspection powers.” said Kulkarni

PTAM said it filed a writ petition before the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Bench of the Bombay High Court in April 2025. According to the association, the court directed the state government to consult its representatives and hear the petitioners before enacting the legislation. If it chose not to, the government was required to communicate the reasons to them, PTAM said.

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{{^usCountry}} The association has sought that the proposed registration threshold of 25 students be raised to more than 100 per branch, arguing that home tutors and small coaching centres should not face the same regulations as larger institutions. It has also opposed a blanket restriction on coaching children below 13, saying remedial education, foundational learning and Olympiad and scholarship preparation should be permitted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The association has sought that the proposed registration threshold of 25 students be raised to more than 100 per branch, arguing that home tutors and small coaching centres should not face the same regulations as larger institutions. It has also opposed a blanket restriction on coaching children below 13, saying remedial education, foundational learning and Olympiad and scholarship preparation should be permitted. {{/usCountry}}

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PTAM has sought changes to fee-refund provisions and opposed what it called “Inspector Raj” and “Licence Raj”, demanding clear inspection criteria, written reasons for action, prior notice except in emergencies, an opportunity to respond and graded penalties.

It has also proposed a Coaching Classes Self-Regulatory Council with representatives from the government, coaching sector, legal and education fields, parents and students to scrutinise complaints and provide institutions an opportunity to respond before formal proceedings.

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PTAM, which claims more than 50,000 members across 27 districts, is preparing a clause-by-clause document of objections and suggested amendments.

The association warned that coaching classes across Maharashtra would observe a one-day shutdown “very soon” if its concerns were not addressed. It urged the government to pause finalisation of the draft, invite PTAM for consultations and consider its proposed amendments.