Pune: 240 railway passengers fined for not wearing masks in October

PUNE: With the rush of passengers at Pune railway station headed to various destinations across the country for the festive season, the Pune railway division has reaped the rewards of their stern measures by collecting ₹54,000 in fines from 240 passengers found travelling without face masks in October.

Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson, said, “Since the last one month, the rush of passengers has increased due to the Diwali vacation. At the same time, it is necessary to maintain passenger safety. So in keeping with Covid-19 protocol, all passengers have to wear face masks, maintain social distancing and strictly follow safety rules. Still, we noticed that some passengers travelling from Pune railway station are reluctant to wear face masks or follow other safety measures. So, we’ve been ordered to impose a fine of ₹500 on such passengers and accordingly, we fined 240 passengers and collected ₹54,000 in fines in the month of October.”

There has been a heavy rush at Pune railway station due to the festivities, with passengers travelling to their villages and hometowns to celebrate Diwali. Many a time, passengers are found violating Covid safety protocol. Between April 18, 2021 when the railways first declared the order and October 2021, a total 2,552 passengers have been caught sans face masks and ₹6.12 lakh has been collected from them in fines.

