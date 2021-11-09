Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune: 240 railway passengers fined for not wearing masks in October
pune news

Pune: 240 railway passengers fined for not wearing masks in October

It is necessary to maintain passenger safety. So in keeping with Covid-19 protocol, all passengers have to wear face masks, maintain social distancing and strictly follow safety rules, says official
The Pune railway division has reaped the rewards of their stern measures by collecting 54,000 in fines from 240 passengers found travelling without face masks in October. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 12:39 AM IST
By HTC

PUNE: With the rush of passengers at Pune railway station headed to various destinations across the country for the festive season, the Pune railway division has reaped the rewards of their stern measures by collecting 54,000 in fines from 240 passengers found travelling without face masks in October.

Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson, said, “Since the last one month, the rush of passengers has increased due to the Diwali vacation. At the same time, it is necessary to maintain passenger safety. So in keeping with Covid-19 protocol, all passengers have to wear face masks, maintain social distancing and strictly follow safety rules. Still, we noticed that some passengers travelling from Pune railway station are reluctant to wear face masks or follow other safety measures. So, we’ve been ordered to impose a fine of 500 on such passengers and accordingly, we fined 240 passengers and collected 54,000 in fines in the month of October.”

There has been a heavy rush at Pune railway station due to the festivities, with passengers travelling to their villages and hometowns to celebrate Diwali. Many a time, passengers are found violating Covid safety protocol. Between April 18, 2021 when the railways first declared the order and October 2021, a total 2,552 passengers have been caught sans face masks and 6.12 lakh has been collected from them in fines.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP