Pune: 4 booked for blocking traffic to shoot SUV reels; 2nd such case in a week

Four men have been booked for allegedly blocking traffic in Pune’s Chakan area to shoot social media reels featuring their SUVs, the second such case in a week in the city, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the four allegedly endangered the lives and safety of others.

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Police issued notices to the accused, Ram Hiraman Rajut, Sahil Baraku Jambhle, Aditya Kailas Nihade and Pranav Malak Pachpute, residents of Pune’s Khed, questioned them, and released them with a warning.

Police said the accused drove four vehicles side by side to shoot reels, obstructing traffic movement around 11.15pm on September 3. They were booked on September 7 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 285 (danger or obstruction in public way), 281 (rash or negligent driving), 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) and 3(5) (common intention) and the Motor Vehicles Act sections 184 (driving dangerously) and 122 (leaving vehicle in a dangerous position).

Senior police inspector Digambar Suryawanshi said the four allegedly endangered the lives and safety of others by preventing vehicles from moving normally. “The accused allegedly stopped their vehicles across the road and caused traffic congestion.”

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{{^usCountry}} Police said since the offences were investigated without the need for custodial arrest, notices were served on the accused and they were released after questioning. Police also warned them against repeating such acts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said since the offences were investigated without the need for custodial arrest, notices were served on the accused and they were released after questioning. Police also warned them against repeating such acts. {{/usCountry}}

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This case came to light days after a group of men allegedly stopped and slowed vehicles on the highway to film a new car celebration reel on the Pune-Bengaluru highway. The video, which went viral, showed newly purchased SUVs on the road, causing a traffic build-up.