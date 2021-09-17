Pune admin to reopen swimming pools for fully vaccinated athletes: Ajit Pawar

PUNE Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister, said that swimming pools would be reopened for the fully vaccinated professional players in the city.

An official order from the administration is expected soon.

“Permission has been given to reopen the swimming pools so that players can practice. The only condition is that they should be fully vaccinated,” said Pawar.

As 42% people of the eligible beneficiaries have been fully vaccinated in the city and 94% have got at least one jab, city representatives had demanded to reopen swimming pools for those who are fully vaccinated. Swimming pools have been shut for the longest time given the more probable cause of transmission within the pool.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Siddharth Shirole who raised this issue at the weekly Covid-19 review meet said, “In the meeting, I urged the government to reopen swimming pools across Pune for fully vaccinated citizens. Deputy CM has positively responded to our request and a formal order will be issued soon.”

Bhupendra Achrekar, coach at Harmony Aquatic Club Kothrud, “We had written multiple letters to Ajit Pawar and Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol for the same. The association had also sent a letter to the CM and PMC commissioner as well. The pools were first shut in March 2020 when the national lockdown was out in place and we were allowed to open it for those in July, just two days after the selection trials for the national tournament took place. Even when other sports were allowed, swimming was not allowed. Now in October, we have the national tournament for the sub-junior, junior and open categories, however, players have been out of practice for many months now. If only fully vaccinated people are allowed to enter swimming pools then under 18 people would not be allowed to practice.”

“In addition to players, even senior citizens who come to the pool for practice for rehabilitation in case of knee injury or back injury can also benefit if the pools are reopened,” he said.

In addition to this Achrekar also said that many who are dependent on the swimming pools for their livelihood will also benefit if the pools open. He said, “Many coaches, housekeeping staff, lifeguards and others are dependent on the re-opening of the pools.”

Out of the over three million eligible beneficiaries in the city, 2.8 million have already got the first dose which accounts for 94% in the city and over 1.1 million have been fully vaccinated which is about 42%.

In the district totally, 6.5 million or 77% have got the first dose and 2.67 million have got both doses which accounts for 41% have been fully vaccinated.