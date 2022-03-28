Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune air traffic to touch pre-Covid levels soon

With the commencement of summer schedule, Pune introduced flights to Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Ranchi and Jaipur. Authorities are expecting to introduce new flights to Kushinagar and Khajuraho
On Monday, most of the flyers at Pune airport had smooth passage through security checks. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 09:58 PM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

Pune international airport is close to touching its pre-pandemic flight count as 79 planes took off on Monday. The daily flights before the Covid outbreak struck was 85.

“We have touched 79 daily flights of the allocated approval of 102 given by the Indian Air Force (IAF). Other slots are available for airlines. We will achieve pre-pandemic numbers soon while passenger footfall will take more time,” said Santosh Dhoke, Pune international airport director.

With summer schedule commencing on Sunday, Pune introduced flights to places like Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Ranchi and Jaipur. Authorities are expecting to introduce new flights to Kushinagar and Khajuraho.

On Monday, most of the flyers had smooth passage through security checks.

“I don’t think passengers are facing any problem during arrival and departure at the Pune airport after we upgraded facility in December-January,” said Dhoke.

The airport authority has six X-ray scanner machines at security counters and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel have also been increased at the airport.

Pune airport started operating 24 hours from December 1, 2021.

“The footfall dropped due to the third wave. As regular international flights have also resumed and tourist places in India have reopened, we expect more flights,” Dhoke said.

Regular flyer Siraj Mohammed said, “The facilities at Pune airport look much better than what it was in November 2021.”

