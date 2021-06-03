Pune airport transports over 10 crore doses of vaccines across the country since January 2021

Pune: The Pune airport has played an important role as the hub for distribution of Serum Institute of India’s (SII) Covishield vaccine across India with more than 10 crore doses of vaccine being transported between January 12 this year and May 27.

The doses were transported through various airlines from Pune airport to different destinations in approximately 9,052 boxes, weighing 289,465 kilogrammes, according to a press release issued by Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Among the destinations, vaccines have been transported to Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Goa, Jaipur, Port Blair, Vijayawada, Bhubaneshwar, Patna, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Leh, Karnal, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Ranchi, Jammu, Cochin, Dehradun, Srinagar and Trivandrum.

The Lohegaon airport in Pune has also transported vaccines internationally with around 216,000 doses (570 kgs) of Covishield vaccine taken to Suriname, Saint Kitts, St. Vincent and Gernadines, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Lucia by chartered flight in February 2021. PVC Vaccine approximately 161 pieces (3,670 kgs) was transported to Kolkata and Covid-19 testing kit were transported from Pune airport to Delhi, stated PIB release.

The vaccine transportation began on January 12, 2021 when country’s first batch of Covishield vaccine doses left for 12 different cities in seven passenger and two chartered cargo flights.