Pune ammunition factory worker held with live cartridges, gets 4-day police custody

A court on Saturday remanded an Ammunition Factory Khadki staff to four days of police custody for allegedly stealing 22 live rounds from the defence establishment. Ganesh Vasantrao Borude, 39, of Kalpataru Housing Society on Kharadi Road in Chandannagar was arrested on the factory premises at around 5.30 pm on Friday after the police acting on a tip-off laid a trap. (HT PHOTO)

Ganesh Vasantrao Borude, 39, of Kalpataru Housing Society on Kharadi Road in Chandannagar was arrested on the factory premises at around 5.30 pm on Friday after the police acting on a tip-off laid a trap.

The staffer is a Class 12 passout with no criminal record, according to the police.

Digvijay Choughule, sub-inspector, Khadki Police Station, said, “We intercepted the staffer after the end of his shift and recovered 22 live rounds of 9 mm pistol kept in his motorcycle. He failed to submit documents regarding the ammunition.”

In October 2024, the Dighi police had arrested another staffer Bhagwan Dattatraya Saste after 31 live cartridges were seized from his possession. His accomplice, Nitin Kisan Mane, is at large.

Khadki Police Station has filed a case under Sections 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 3,7(25) of the Arms Act and Sections 37(1), 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.