Three booked for avoiding society elevator maintenance

PUNE:

According to police, the incident happened on Friday at 1:54 pm.

Pimpri-Chinchwad police booked three including a building contractor and an elevator maintenance firm for providing a faulty elevator to the Sai Velocity phase II building in Baner.

The accused have been identified as contractor Prakash Pandurang Chavan, resident of Kothrud, Anil Ramchandra Jadhav, and Retake Company, who is responsible for the maintenance of the elevator.

According to police, the incident happened on Friday at 1:54 pm. As per the complaint filed by Bharat Tatyaba Chaudhari, he and his wife were headed to the seventh floor of the building using the elevator. However, the elevator did not halt at their desired floor but directly stopped at the tenth floor. Even when they stepped out of the elevator, it suddenly went downward and collapsed.

As per the complainant, the society residents have lodged multiple complaints with the elevator maintenance firm, however, they have failed to resolve the issue.

it has been alleged that the accused deliberately ignored the plaints and left society members to face the consequences. Immediately after the incident, the complainant approached Hinjewadi police station and registered the case under IPC sections 336 and 34 and further investigation is underway.

