Pune bypolls: ECI identifies 13 sensitive booths in Chinchwad, 9 in Kasba Peth

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has marked 13 sensitive voting centres in Chinchwad and nine in Kasba assembly constituencies for the by-elections to be on held on February 26.

After reviewing the poll preparations, Shrikant Deshpande, Maharashtra’s chief election officer, said, “As per the final voter list, there are 568,954 voters in Chinchwad, including 302,946 males, 265,974 females, 34 transgenders, 12,313 disabled, 9,926 above 80 years, 331 Non-Resident Indians (NRI) and 168 Army personnels. The Kasba Assembly constituency has 275,679 voters, including 136,984 males, 138,690 females, 5 transgenders, 6,570 disabled, 19,244 citizens above 80 years age, 114 NRIs and 38 Army personnels.”

According to the poll body, 2,550 staff are deployed to cover 510 voting centres in Chinchwad and 1,350 to manage 270 centres in Kasba Peth.

Poll-ready

Seizure in Chinchwad: ₹43 lakh, 7,336 litres of liquor

Seizure in Kasba Peth: ₹5 lakh, 313 litres of liquor

