Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune CA duped of 94,000 while booking hotel room online

Pune CA duped of 94,000 while booking hotel room online

pune news
Published on Oct 11, 2022 12:49 AM IST

A 30-year-old CA professional from Parvati in Pune was duped of ₹94,000 by a cyber fraudster while trying to book a hotel room online for his Goa trip

A 30-year-old CA professional from Parvati in Pune was duped of 94,000 by a cyber fraudster while trying to book a hotel room online for his Goa trip. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
ByShrinivas Deshpande

A 30-year-old CA professional from Parvati in Pune was duped of 94,000 by a cyber fraudster while trying to book a hotel room online for his Goa trip, said police officials on Monday.

According to the complainant, he was planning a three-day Goa trip on October 2. He surfed the internet for resorts. After shortlisting one, he dialled a number available on the search engine and paid 25,000 as an initial booking amount. However, the complainant did not get a booking confirmation receipt. Upon calling the number again, the fraudster asked him to make an additional payment of 39,850 to get the automatic generated receipt. The complainant also paid 29,850 through mobile wallet. Total amount paid was 94,000.

Police inspector Vijay Khomane said, “We have registered a complaint and investigation is underway. Residents must not fall prey to such fraudsters and check identity of person before making any complaints.”

A FIR under sections 419 (punishment for cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonestly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the Indian Information Technology Act 2000 has been registered at Dattawadi police station.

Pramod Karegonakar, Secretary of Tourism Forum of Maharashtra said, “People often fall prey to lucrative offers on the search engine and tourism-related fraud is on the rise. These fraudsters are spending large sum of money so that their name appears on the top. People should be cautious before making any bookings and check authenticity of the website.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP