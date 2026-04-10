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Pune cab drivers to walk to Mumbai over app taxi irregularities

Five cab drivers will march from Pune to Mumbai on April 10 to protest against app-based transport companies and demand government regulation.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 08:28 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Amid growing disenchantment with Maharashtra’s app-based transport sector and cab drivers’ claims that companies such as Ola, Uber and Rapido are operating beyond the control of authorities, five cab drivers, as a mark of protest against government inaction, will embark on a ‘public awareness march’ from Pune to Mumbai on April 10 to draw the attention of deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde and urge immediate intervention to bring discipline and accountability to the transport sector.

They have accused these platforms of charging passengers arbitrary fares, offering unfair compensation to drivers, and running illegal bike taxi services across the state without valid permissions. (HT FILE)

During the march – scheduled to begin at 10 am from the Regional Transport Office in Pune – the participating cab drivers will interact with citizens along the route to highlight the ground realities faced by both drivers and passengers, while demanding a clear policy framework and strict enforcement on the part of the state government.

About the agitation, Keshav Kshirsagar, president, Baghtoy Rikshawala Auto Union and Indian Gig Workers Front, said, “The situation has gone completely out of control. These app-based companies are functioning as if there is no law governing them. They are exploiting drivers with unfair earning models while simultaneously overcharging passengers through arbitrary pricing mechanisms. Despite several FIRs and repeated complaints, there has been no concrete action from the authorities. This sends a dangerous message that such violations can continue unchecked.”

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Pune cab drivers to walk to Mumbai over app taxi irregularities
Home / Cities / Pune / Pune cab drivers to walk to Mumbai over app taxi irregularities
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