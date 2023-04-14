Pune pays tribute to Ambedkar on 132nd birth anniversary

The city celebrated the 132nd birth anniversary of the architect of India’s Constitution, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, on Friday, April 14, 2023, with gusto.

People gather to celebrate 132nd birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Pimpri on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since early morning, hundreds of followers visited the statue of Dr Ambedkar located in front of the Pune district collector’s office even as leaders cutting across political parties came to pay tribute. Various social and cultural programmes were organised in the city on the occasion. Rallies were held in various parts of the city in the evening and while the police had announced traffic diversions, there were traffic jams in many areas.

The Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries distributed petrol- and diesel- carrying tankers to the dalit youths. The tankers were given away at the hands of Pune guardian minister Chandrakant Patil while Dalit Industries founder Milind Kamble organised the programme.

Earlier on April 11, the city celebrated the birth anniversary of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. The students of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) organised a week-long 24x7 reading campaign on the occasion. Various events were organised including blood donation camps, launch of ambulances and distribution of books among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON