Pune Children Book Fair from April 30

The Pune Children’s Book Fair will be held from April 30 to May 4 at Ganesh Kala Krida Rangmanch, with free entry for students, parents, and teachers. It is jointly organised by the National Book Trust, the Pune Book Festival, the Pune Municipal Corporation, Samvad Pune, and the Samarth Yuva Foundation.

Sunil Mahajan of Samvad Pune urged parents and teachers to accompany children, stressing their role in shaping reading habits. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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Rajesh Pande, trustee of the National Book Trust and chief organiser of the Pune Book Festival, said, “Last year’s event drew around 55,000 to 60,000 children. The scale has been expanded this year to reach more students and families.”

The number of book stalls has risen from 75 to 100. Alongside books, the fair will feature cultural programmes, rural and adventure games, and a food festival.

Sunil Mahajan of Samvad Pune urged parents and teachers to accompany children, stressing their role in shaping reading habits. Special multilingual exhibitions for parents and teachers are planned. Participants will need to register through a QR code provided by the organisers..

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