Light showers bring relief to parched Pune city

PUNE: After a long, almost 25 days’ break, Pune city experienced widespread light showers on Friday, August 25, bringing some respite to the citizens. The ghat areas around the city, too, received good rainfall in the last 24 hours. Officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the rainfall is only expected to increase in the ghat areas after 24 hours.

Throughout the day, the weather was cloudy accompanied by intermittent light showers and traffic moved slowly in some areas. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to IMD data, Shivajinagar received 3.2 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm on Friday. Lavale received the highest rainfall at 5.7 mm, followed by Lohegaon at 5.6 mm, and Pashan at 4.4 mm. Throughout the day, the weather was cloudy accompanied by intermittent light showers and traffic moved slowly in some areas, especially during peak hours.

The city has been experiencing a long monsoon break since the beginning of August. Even during active monsoon conditions in July, the city did not receive good rainfall as weak monsoon winds were unable to penetrate the interiors. As a result, the city area did not log normal rainfall level this monsoon season.

Jyoti Sonar, meteorologist from the weather forecasting division of IMD Pune, said, “Currently, there is no active system over Maharashtra. However, circulation has been formed over Gujarat. The westerlies are getting strong and are impacting local conditions in Maharashtra. Under the influence of the westerlies, the ghat areas in Pune, Nasik and Satara will experience an increase in rainfall activity in the next 24 hours. However, the intensity of rainfall will be very light to light.

Meanwhile, many ghat areas around Pune received between 10 to 30 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. As per IMD data, Bhor recorded 32.5 mm, Lavasa 28 mm, and Lonavala 14 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

