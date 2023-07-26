Six arrested for stealing 108 iron barges from riverbed

PUNE: Pune city police have arrested six persons for allegedly stealing 108 iron barges from the Mutha riverbed, said officials. The accused have been identified as Surendra Chandrika Yadav, Ramraksha Dharmaraj Paswan, Muniram Santaram Yadav, Rahul Amrika Yadav, Price alias Mithilesh Harishchandra Yadav, and Pradip Ambika Prasad Kanojia. All the accused are currently working as labourers in the city and hail originally from Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred between June 28 and July 21 on the Mutha riverbed at Bahuli village. The complaint regarding the theft was filed by Devidas Raosaheb Andhale, who is working as a surveyor at the Irrigation Department in the Khadakwasla region.

As per information gathered from Uttam Nagar police, on July 21, a night patrolling team found a group of people roaming around in the Uttam Nagar area in a suspicious manner. When the police approached them for inquiry, most of them fled the spot and only Yadav was nabbed.

During interrogation, cops came to know about the inter-state gang that was involved in the theft of iron barges from the riverbed.

Kiran Balwadkar, Senior Police Inspector (SPI) said, “Surendra Yadav and Ramraksha Paswan are the prime accused in this case, and they run scrap shops in Uttam Nagar and Sus-Pashan Road respectively. Other accused helped the duo in crime.’’

As per details revealed during the probe, police raided the scrap shop of Paswan and arrested him as well. On July 22, police received information that another suspect in this case will be visiting the scrap shop of Yadav in Uttam Nagar. Accordingly, a team of police laid the trap and arrested four more suspects in the case.

Umesh Rokade, assistant police inspector (API) said, “During the investigation, it was found that the accused were involved in planning this theft for the last 7-8 days. They have stolen a total of 108 barges and were arrested while stealing 50 more barges on July 21.‘’

Police have recovered two pick-up trucks, and 62 barges worth ₹8.10 lakh.

A case has been registered at Uttam Nagar police station on July 21 under Indian Penal Code sections 379, and 34, and on July 25, the court granted magistrate custody to all accused.

