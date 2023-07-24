NCP worker booked for threatening PMC officer

Pune city police have booked a worker of the National Congress Party (NCP) for allegedly threatened an assistant municipal commissioner of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

A complaint is filed by Madhav Jagtap, deputy commissioner of the PMC (anti-encroachment department). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Dinesh Kharade, 45, who was associated with Right to Information Cell of the NCP, Pune.

The incident occurred on July 21 between 5:30 pm and 6pm at room number 120 of the old PMC building. A case was registered at Shivajinagar police station on Saturday.

According to police, the accused approached the officer over an issue being faced by a disabled person.

Even as the officer was ready to offer all possible help, the accused started shouting and threatened the officer.

The officer then called for security guards for help, when the accused did not allow him to step out of his cabin.

A case has been registered at Shivajinagar police station under sections of 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian penal Code (IPC).