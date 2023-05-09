Cops seize 3.42 crore from a private car

Pune: The currency notes in denominations of 500, 200, and 100 were seized by police late on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Pune City Police seized ₹3.4 crore in cash on Monday night after receiving a tip-off about the unusual movement of a big amount of cash in a car near the Manjari area.

In a joint operation Traffic Police branch, Loni Kalbhor Police Station, Hadapsar Police Station and Crime Branch Unit 5 acting on the information intercepted a car near the Grapes Research Centre in Manjari, on the outskirts of the city at around 10 pm.

During the search operation police discovered cash loaded in six bags being transported through the car.

After bringing the car to the Hadapsar Police Station, a search was conducted in the presence of independent witnesses, and around half a dozen bags containing cash were found.

Reacting to the development, Arvind Gokule, senior police inspector at Hadapsar police station said, “The currency notes in denominations of 500, 200, and 100 were seized, and the trader and farmer from Indapur Taluka, who was driving the car were questioned for the presence of cash in the car.’’

According to police, the driver claimed that he was taking the cash to a bank in Pune for loan repayment.

After the completion of the cash and vehicle seizure procedure, police notified the Income Tax Department for further investigation to verify the source of the cash and the driver’s claim.

Police have acted under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) 41(D) and further investigation is going on.