Pune city records less rainfall in August : IMD

Though overall monsoon has brought good rains for Pune city, in August the city recorded only 153.3 mm rainfall as most days of the month have remained dry.

With few chances of an intense rain spell in the remaining days, there will be no significant improvement in the monthly rainfall tally due to monsoon breaks. August is considered to be the month that receives maximum rainfall during the monsoon season between June and September. However, this year August has been the seventh wettest month since 2011 for the city as per data furnished by India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Pune city reported only 35 mm rainfall in June which was the second driest since 2011. By June end, Pune had a rainfall deficit of 110.9 mm, as per the weather department. In July, Pune reported 386.2 mm rainfall, which made it the wettest July since 2011. This led to an excess rainfall by 84.2 mm, said IMD.

As per IMD, the total rainfall between June 1 and August 28 is 574.5 mm. The highest 24 hour rainfall for the season was reported on July 14, which was 53.6 mm.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting division of IMD Pune said that August for Pune city is likely to end on a light rainfall note. “Light rainfall in Pune city is likely. On August 30 and 31, there are chances of thunderstorms and lightning in city limits. There are no heavy rainfall warnings for Pune city and district.

Headline: Highest monthly rainfall reported since 2011 in August

In Pune city

Year – monthly rainfall in August (in mm)

2014 – 280.6

2020– 255

2016– 230.5

2019– 209

2012–204.9

2017–162.2

2022 –153.3

2006 (All time record) – 378

Source: IMD