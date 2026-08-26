Pune civic body faces questions over legality of ‘C’ list fund allocation

Questions over the legality and transparency of fund allocation under the Pune Municipal Corporation’s ‘Supplementary list’ came up during the General Body meeting on Tuesday, with opposition members seeking clarity on the legal basis for allocating funds to electoral wards under the ‘A, B, C and D’ classification.

The standing committee chairman also said the administration would provide an explanation. (FILE)

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​A member questioned the ruling party and civic administration on the basis for setting aside thousands of crores of rupees under the ‘Supplementary list’ and asked whether the system was backed by any provision of the Mumbai Provincial Municipal Corporations Act, a standing committee resolution or a General Body resolution.

​The issue could not be settled as the PMC’s chief accountant was absent. The mayor directed the administration to provide an official clarification at the next meeting. The standing committee chairman also said the administration would provide an explanation.

​The member has submitted a letter to the standing committee chairman raising nine questions on the legal framework governing the ‘Supplementary list’ and corporators’ funds.

​The questions include whether the standing committee has the legal power to allocate funds under the ‘Supplementary list’, whether a resolution specifies the amount to be allocated to each corporator, and whether works are selected based on demands from elected representatives or administrative recommendations.

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{{^usCountry}} ​The letter also questions the legal basis for calling the allocations “corporators’ funds” and whether factors such as population, road length, traffic problems and infrastructure needs are considered while distributing the money. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ​The letter also questions the legal basis for calling the allocations “corporators’ funds” and whether factors such as population, road length, traffic problems and infrastructure needs are considered while distributing the money. {{/usCountry}}

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​It also seeks details from the past 10 years, including the number of ‘Supplementary list’ works completed and pending and the amount of unspent funds.

​The member further questioned whether such allocations reduce funds available for essential civic development works and whether providing funds to corporators is a legal entitlement or a political practice ahead of elections.

​“We keep an account of every rupee in the municipal treasury. But when thousands of crores are allocated for corporators’ wards, why are rules being bypassed? The administration must explain the legal basis for this system,” said Amol Balwadkar, corporator and member.

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​Members said they expect the mayor, standing committee chairman, chief accountant and civic administration to provide a clear legal explanation to elected representatives and Pune residents at the next meeting.