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Pune civic body files FIRs against two ‘bogus doctors’ in Kharadi, Warje Malwadi

The action was taken following inspection, and complaints received by the civic body’s ‘Anti-Bogus Doctors Findings and Action Committee’

Published on: Sep 12, 2026, 07:57:30 IST
By Vicky Pathare
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The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has filed FIRs against two persons in Kharadi and Warje Malwadi for allegedly practising medicine without qualifications or registration; officials said on Friday. The action was taken following inspection, and complaints received by the civic body’s ‘Anti-Bogus Doctors Findings and Action Committee’.

In the first case, Dheeraj Dilip Yeole, 29, was practising at Shri Vighnaharta Polyclinic, Kharadi, without medical qualifications or registration. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
In the first case, Dheeraj Dilip Yeole, 29, was practising at Shri Vighnaharta Polyclinic, Kharadi, without medical qualifications or registration. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer and head of the ‘Anti-Bogus Doctors Findings and Action Committee’, said, “People practising medicine without the required qualification and registration puts patients at risk. Such cases need strict action to prevent patients from being misled,” he said.

In the first case, Dheeraj Dilip Yeole, 29, was practising at Shri Vighnaharta Polyclinic, Kharadi, without medical qualifications or registration. The civic body said he had been practising since July 2025. Furthermore, Yeole had been using the registration number and details of another registered Ayurvedic doctor (female) to secure employment at Kasturba Speciality Hospital in Vishrantwadi. A case has been registered at Chandannagar police station on Friday under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023; and the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act. Further investigation is underway.

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