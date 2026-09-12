Pune civic body files FIRs against two ‘bogus doctors’ in Kharadi, Warje Malwadi

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has filed FIRs against two persons in Kharadi and Warje Malwadi for allegedly practising medicine without qualifications or registration; officials said on Friday. The action was taken following inspection, and complaints received by the civic body’s ‘Anti-Bogus Doctors Findings and Action Committee’.

In the first case, Dheeraj Dilip Yeole, 29, was practising at Shri Vighnaharta Polyclinic, Kharadi, without medical qualifications or registration. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer and head of the ‘Anti-Bogus Doctors Findings and Action Committee’, said, “People practising medicine without the required qualification and registration puts patients at risk. Such cases need strict action to prevent patients from being misled,” he said.

In the first case, Dheeraj Dilip Yeole, 29, was practising at Shri Vighnaharta Polyclinic, Kharadi, without medical qualifications or registration. The civic body said he had been practising since July 2025. Furthermore, Yeole had been using the registration number and details of another registered Ayurvedic doctor (female) to secure employment at Kasturba Speciality Hospital in Vishrantwadi. A case has been registered at Chandannagar police station on Friday under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023; and the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act. Further investigation is underway.

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{{^usCountry}} In the second case, the PMC inspected Gurukrupa Clinic in Warje Malwadi following a complaint. During the inspection, officials found Uddhav Chavan practising without medical qualifications or registration. Officials also found prescription books, medicine packets, and records of biomedical waste carrying the names of different doctors; the civic body said. A large stock of medicines was found at the clinic, and sealed. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorities were informed so as to take further action; Dr Dighe said. The second case has also been registered under the provisions of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act. Further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the second case, the PMC inspected Gurukrupa Clinic in Warje Malwadi following a complaint. During the inspection, officials found Uddhav Chavan practising without medical qualifications or registration. Officials also found prescription books, medicine packets, and records of biomedical waste carrying the names of different doctors; the civic body said. A large stock of medicines was found at the clinic, and sealed. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorities were informed so as to take further action; Dr Dighe said. The second case has also been registered under the provisions of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act. Further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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