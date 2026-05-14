Pune:

Gurugram, India-August 25, 2024: The construction work of Shri Sheetla Mata Devi Medical College and Hospital is going on in Kherki Majra Sector-102 near Dwarka Expressway; the structural work of Sheetla Mata Hospital and medical college building which is under construction will be completed by September and the building will be handed over to either the health department or medical education department in March next year, in Gurugram, India, on Sunday, 25 August 2024. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)(Pic to go with Abhishek Behl's story)

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The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) efforts to curb dust pollution at construction sites have seen a poor response, with only 453 out of more than 5,000 construction projects across the city installing real-time air quality monitoring sensors despite the civic body having made it mandatory for all developers to install these sensors at project sites.

On December 15, 2025, the PMC issued a circular directing developers to install air quality sensors at construction sites to keep a check on dust pollution and harmful particulate matter such as PM 2.5 and PM 10. At the time, former mayor Manjusha Nagpure announced strict implementation of the decision. However, only 453 projects have installed the required systems so far, exposing significant gaps in implementation and monitoring of the policy.

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{{^usCountry}} Construction activity across Pune has increased sharply in recent years, with several large residential and commercial projects underway. Residents in many areas have repeatedly complained about dust emission, poor air quality and rising respiratory ailments linked to unbridled construction work. Earlier, the PMC claimed to have initiated action against 210 construction projects for violating pollution control norms. However, residents and activists alleged that the action was limited to notices and failed to bring any visible improvement on-the-ground. Allegedly, several builders continue construction work without adequate dust-control measures such as water sprinkling, barricading and debris management. According to some activists, there is a nexus between certain officials and developers which allows violations to continue unchecked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Construction activity across Pune has increased sharply in recent years, with several large residential and commercial projects underway. Residents in many areas have repeatedly complained about dust emission, poor air quality and rising respiratory ailments linked to unbridled construction work. Earlier, the PMC claimed to have initiated action against 210 construction projects for violating pollution control norms. However, residents and activists alleged that the action was limited to notices and failed to bring any visible improvement on-the-ground. Allegedly, several builders continue construction work without adequate dust-control measures such as water sprinkling, barricading and debris management. According to some activists, there is a nexus between certain officials and developers which allows violations to continue unchecked. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Environmental activists have warned that Pune’s worsening air quality requires stricter enforcement rather than symbolic action. A Pune-based environmental activist said, “Without strict penalties and regular ground-level inspections, the sensor policy will remain ineffective. The city is already witnessing increasing pollution levels and the administration must act urgently.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Environmental activists have warned that Pune’s worsening air quality requires stricter enforcement rather than symbolic action. A Pune-based environmental activist said, “Without strict penalties and regular ground-level inspections, the sensor policy will remain ineffective. The city is already witnessing increasing pollution levels and the administration must act urgently.” {{/usCountry}}

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Aniruddha Pawaskar, city engineer of the PMC, said that the administration is trying to speed up the implementation of the policy. “Air quality sensors have been made mandatory to monitor pollution levels at construction sites. So far, 453 projects have installed the systems. Though the process has been slow, we will soon hold a meeting with developers to accelerate implementation and notices will also be issued to violators,” Pawaskar said.

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