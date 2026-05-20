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Pune civic body serves show-cause notice to hospital after girl's death

Pune civic body serves show-cause notice to hospital after girl's death

Published on: May 20, 2026 09:54 pm IST
PTI |
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Pune, The Pune Municipal Corporation has served a show-cause notice to a city hospital, seeking all documents pertaining to the death of a six-year-old girl during a procedure related to eye treatment, officials said on Wednesday.

Pune civic body serves show-cause notice to hospital after girl's death

Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital called the incident "extremely unfortunate" and said it has begun an internal probe. The hospital added that it would cooperate fully with police and medical authorities and ensure transparency in the investigation.

Assistant Health Officer Dr Suryakant Devkar has asked the hospital to furnish case papers, medical records and other relevant documents to the PMC Health Department within 24 hours.

The notice cited social media reports about the death of Priyanshi Bagade, who passed away at the hospital on May 18 while undergoing treatment.

According to the PMC, the girl was admitted for an eye surgery related to a previous cataract operation. The civic body said she died during the procedure on Monday morning.

Officials said the hospital must comply with the Bombay Nursing Home Act, 1949, and the state government notification dated January 14, 2021.

Officials said Priyanshi's family, who hail from Gondia district, returned to their hometown after the post-mortem.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Pune civic body serves show-cause notice to hospital after girl's death
Home / Cities / Pune / Pune civic body serves show-cause notice to hospital after girl's death
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