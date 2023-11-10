Pune commissioner orders probe after Andhare posts video of jail inmates

Pune police commissioner Retesh Kumaar on Thursday ordered an inquiry into a video posted by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare purported about jail inmates receiving ‘envelopes.’

Andhare claimed that this video is from Jail Road at Yerawada in Pune. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Andhare took a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleging he must wake up to the laxity of the state home department.

The video purportedly shows the police van carrying jail inmates at a secluded spot where some packets are exchanged with the prisoners in the presence of policemen. Andhare claimed that this video is from Jail Road at Yerawada in Pune.

Kumaar said, “An inquiry has been ordered in the case.”

“...What kind of wallets are being provided by slowly stopping the prisoner’s car at a deserted place?”, asked Sushma Andhare on X.

“...Why are the ministers who claim damages against us silent? The faces of the police officers and staff are also clearly visible in the video. Why was the wallet given?”, said Andhare.

