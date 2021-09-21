Pune couple succumb after car plunges into creek in Goa

PUNE A young couple from Pune succumbed to their injuries after the car they were driving veered off the road and plunged into a creek in Goa’s Arpora village early on Monday morning, police said.

The couple -- identified as Shubham Dedge, 28, and Ishwari Deshpande, 25, residents of Kirkatwadi, Pune, who were in Goa on a holiday, were found dead in their car at around 5:30 am on Monday after their car was fished out of the creek along the border between the Calangute and Arpora villages in North Goa.

“The accident took place at around 5:30 am after the driver lost control of the car, it overturned and plunged into the creek. Both had come for a holiday and were residing at a nearby hotel,” Police Inspector of Anjuna Police Station Suraj Gawas told reporters.

It is believed that the car was discovered some hours after the accident took place by which time the couple succumbed to their injuries unable to escape from the wreckage.