Pune court grants anticipatory bail to MLA Bhaskar Jadhav

Sessions court in Pune granted anticipatory bail to MLA Bhaskar Jadhav (of Uddhav Thackeray-led Siv Sena) in connection with a case filed against him by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party workers for alleging hurting the sentiments of the party and community for his disparaging statements against Union minister Narayan Rane and his two sons-Nilesh and Nitesh in Kudal, Sindhudurg. The incident took place on October 18.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Judge GA Ramteke, after hearing the submissions from the defence counsel and prosecution, granted anticipatory bail to Jadhav.

Jadhav during a public address at a protest march against the ACB crackdown on MLA Vaibhav Naik had made controversial statements against Rane and his family members after which a first information report (FIR) was lodged at Deccan police station.

After the FIR was lodged, the legislator approached the court seeking relief from the case through his lawyers Adv Vijay Singh Thombare, Adv Hitesh Sonar and Adv Sandeep Jadhav.

The defence counsels told the court that the legislator had uttered statements against the minister at a personal level and not aimed at dividing the society. He has been framed in the case and wrong Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections have been invoked against him under political pressure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}