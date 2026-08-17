Pune court remands drug kingpin to NCB custody till August 21

A Pune court on Sunday remanded alleged drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya, recently extradited from the UAE, to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till August 21.

Basoya’s name first emerged after 500 grams of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant also known as “meow meow”, was seized in Pune in 2024. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A Delhi court on Friday granted the NCB a three-day transit remand of Basoya, wanted in connection with a multi-crore drug haul. He was produced before the Pune court amid heavy security.

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Seeking six days’ custody, the prosecution said Basoya had stayed abroad for a prolonged period and had emerged as a key figure in several drug-related cases. It said about 9,000 kg of mephedrone had been seized in NCB and police operations, including substantial recoveries in Pune’s Vishrantwadi and Delhi.

The prosecution said Basoya needed to be questioned about the roles of other accused and that efforts were underway to trace remaining suspects. His lawyer opposed the plea and sought four days’ custody. The court granted custody till August 21.

Basoya’s name first emerged after 500 grams of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant also known as “meow meow”, was seized in Pune in 2024. A subsequent probe led to the seizure of about 867 kg of mephedrone in Pune and 970 kg in Delhi, with combined recoveries of approximately 1,837 kg.

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{{^usCountry}} The NCB’s Mumbai unit later took over the probe and identified Basoya as the alleged mastermind who coordinated the syndicate from abroad and arranged for mephedrone consignments to be smuggled out of India. His name also surfaced in a separate Delhi Police Special Cell case involving international cocaine trafficking. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NCB’s Mumbai unit later took over the probe and identified Basoya as the alleged mastermind who coordinated the syndicate from abroad and arranged for mephedrone consignments to be smuggled out of India. His name also surfaced in a separate Delhi Police Special Cell case involving international cocaine trafficking. {{/usCountry}}

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Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said the NCB had brought Basoya back from the UAE, calling it a “new milestone” in the government’s zero-tolerance policy against narcotics.

NCB deputy director general (operations) Neeraj Gupta said Basoya fled to Dubai a day after Pune police registered a case against him in 2024. Gupta described him as a “big kingpin” and said an Interpol Red Notice was issued against him in November 2025.

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(With agency inputs)