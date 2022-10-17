Pune crime branch arrests gangster Gajanan from Satara in extortion case

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 17, 2022 12:41 AM IST

Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of Pune crime branch on Sunday nabbed goon Gajanan alias Gajanan Marne from Wai, Satara in connection with ₹20 crore extortion case

ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of Pune crime branch on Sunday nabbed notorious goon Gajanan alias Gajanan Marne from Wai, Satara in connection with 20 crore extortion case.

Marne had invested 4 crore in shares and had demanded 20 crore as extortion money from a businessman. According to the police, four persons have been arrested in connection with the case which includes Prakash Bandiwadekar from Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police, Marne had kidnapped the businessman who had invested in shares and tried to extort money from him.

A total of fourteen persons have been booked in the case while Bandiwadekar is the fifteenth accused in the case.

Marne had gone to the farmhouse of advocate Vijaysingh Thombare to take legal advice when he was taken into custody by the crime branch officials.

Marne was earlier booked under MCOCA when his supporters carried out a massive rally on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on his release from Taloja jail.

