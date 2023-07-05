Employee of jewellery store arrested in 3.50 cr diamond fraud

PUNE Vishram Baug police on Wednesday arrested a salesman of the renowned diamond jewellery showroom for duping a customer to the tune of ₹3.48 crore.

The accused has been identified as Chetan Vispute and seven others including the showroom owner have been booked in the case, said police.

As per the complaint filed by a 46-year-old woman, she is a regular customer of the renowned diamond jewellery showroom located on Laxmi Road.

The complaint states the victim had purchased diamond jewellery worth ₹4.19 crore from the said showroom. Later in January 2023, she visited the showroom to exchange the jewellery for a new one, but the store salesman refused to address her concerns.

So, she decided to visit another showroom of the same brand and came to know that, the diamond jewellery she had purchased was fake and she was charged high rates. Further investigation revealed, the salesman had provided her fake bills with fake stamps of the brand and duped her.

Police officials said, “We have arrested one and booked other accused in the case.”

A case has been lodged at Vishram Baug police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

