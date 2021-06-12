Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune dist administration to vaccinate pregnant women with flu shots
Pune dist administration to vaccinate pregnant women with flu shots

Influenza vaccine or the vaccine against Swine flu (H1N1) is proven to work effectively against respiratory illness including not just swine flu but also viruses like H3N2 and influenza B viruses
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 04:36 PM IST
Given this, the Pune administration has received over 9,000 influenza vaccines to vaccinate pregnant women. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

To avoid another endemic and seasonal illness amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government is now pushing the district administration to vaccinate pregnant women and those more vulnerable with the influenza (flu) vaccine. The influenza vaccine or the vaccine against Swine flu (H1N1) is proven to work effectively against respiratory illness including not just swine flu but also viruses like H3N2 and influenza B viruses.

The state family welfare department has issued a notice to all district health offices to ensure that the vulnerable age groups, including pregnant women, those suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes and frontline workers attending to flu patients. Given this, the Pune administration has received over 9,000 influenza vaccines to vaccinate pregnant women.

Dr Suhash Salunkhe, who is the technical advisor against Covid-19 to state, said, “Maharashtra is the only state in the country which has included influenza vaccine as part of the state routine immunization programme.”

“Last year we did conduct a study to find if there is any link between Covid-19 vaccine and influenza vaccine, however, we could not find any correlation. It is important to get vaccinated against influenza since it is a seasonal illness,” he said.

Dr DN Patil state immunisation officer, said, “This is a common practice and to avoid the outbreak of other ailments even as we fight against Covid-19. Pregnant women, those suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes and also those who are treating influenza patients need to be vaccinated and this is done every year.”

“We want to ensure that along with Covid-19 vaccination, all routine immunization programmes and the other seasonal immunisation programmes are conducted smoothly,” he said.

Dr Vaishali Jadhav, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) assistant health officer, said, “We have received about 2,500 doses from the state and we have been asked to vaccinate pregnant women at our centres.”

The rural administration and the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) have also received stocks of the H1N1 vaccine.

In 2009 the city along with the state saw a major outbreak of the Swine flu epidemic during which too Pune was hit hard.

