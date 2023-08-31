Pune dist under containment zone over lumpy disease outbreak

The district has been declared as an affected area as per the Prevention and Control of Animal Infections and Communicable Diseases Act 2009 following rise in lumpy skin disease (LSD) cases in cattle.

District collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Thursday declared Pune district as a “containment zone” restricting transportation, sale and purchase of animals.

“The number of LSD cases reported till the second week of July was negligible, followed by spike in third week of July, and death of infected cattle recorded from August,” said Dr Ankush Parihar, deputy commissioner, animal husbandry department, Pune district.

As per the data provided by the animal husbandry department, since April 1, 1,449 LSD cases and 43 deaths have been reported in 13 tehsils of the district, including Purandar, Khed, Daund, Haveli and Indapur.

Deshmukh said, “It is mandatory to carry a preventive vaccination certificate of animals to be transported. The animals should be vaccinated at least 28 days prior to transportation, sale or purchase. No material, including feed, skin of the dead animal etc. is allowed to be transported from affected areas.”

As per the district administration, samples of animals from Ambegaon, Haveli, Purandar, Shirur, Daund, Khed and Mulshi have tested positive for LSD.

Pune district has a population of 8.46 lakh cattle. Since July, 8.25 lakh cattle have been immunised for LSD. Last year, Pune district reported over 22K LSD cases and 1,299 deaths, said officials.