Long dry spell leads to 16% rain deficit in Pune

The district’s rainfall was under normal category in July due to good rains. However, the absence of rain for a long time again led the district towards a 16% rainfall deficit in the overall monsoon season this year.

As of August 23, the district recorded 602.6 mm of rain as against the normal 713.8 mm rainfall, said officials.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall between +19% to -19% is considered ‘ normal’ rainfall. Rainfall above- 19% is considered deficient rainfall while rainfall above +19% is considered as excess rainfall.

Pune district barely reached +3 % by the end of July. However, as the rainfall again subdued from the beginning of August, the rainfall again decreased, said officials.

Vineet Kumar, former Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) researcher, said, there will be no significant rain in Pune city in the next ten days.

“Only 15-16mm of rain is expected during these days. The rainfall deficiency in Pune city continues to rise and total rain in Shivajinagar may not touch even 50mm in August,” he said.

Jyoti Sonar, meteorologist from the weather forecasting division, IMD, Pune, said, “Currently, the westerlies are weakened. However, a circular condition has developed over Gujrat, and due to this situation Madhya Maharashtra will experience light rainfall in the coming week.”

