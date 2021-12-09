Pune district reports 182 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths on Thursday

PUNE As per the state health department, Pune district reported 182 fresh Covid-19 positive cases in 24 hours. Two deaths related to the virus were also reported on Thursday. Out of these, both were reported from Pune rural.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 523,693 Covid-19 cases and 9,219 deaths by Thursday. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported 270,157 cases so far and a total of 3,513 deaths due to Covid-19. Pune rural has reported 368,352 total cases so far and 6,948 deaths due to the virus.

In the Pune district, there are a total of 1,162,202 Covid-19 cases. Out of this, 1,140,443 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 20,069 deaths in the district and at present, there are 1,690 active cases.

As per the state health department, 585 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 6,490,305 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 97.72%.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Across Maharashtra, 789 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and seven Covid-19 deaths were reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.