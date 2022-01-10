Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Pune district reports 5,156 new Covid cases, one death

Pune district also saw 97,799 vaccinations on the day as per the CoWin dashboard on Monday and in total 15.77 million doses have been administered in the district, of which 9.09 million are first doses and 6.67 million are second doses
Health workers, frontline staff and citizens above 60 years of age who have taken two doses of the vaccine have started getting booster doses from Monday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 10:48 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE On Monday, Pune district reported 5,156 new Covid-19 cases and one death. This takes the progressive count to 1.19 million of which 1.15 million have recovered, 20,206 is the death toll and 22,290 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation.

Pune also saw 97,799 vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 812 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 374,516 and the death toll stands at 7,048, as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 3,098 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 545,713 and the death toll stood at 9,280 as one more death was reported. PCMC reported 1,246 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 278,306. The toll stood at 3,528 as no more deaths were reported in the district on the day.

Pune district also saw 97,799 vaccinations on the day as per the CoWin dashboard on Monday and in total 15.77 million doses have been administered in the district, of which 9.09 million are first doses and 6.67 million are second doses. A total of 740 sites saw vaccinations of which 565 are government centres.

