Pune district reports 60 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

Pune: Pune district reported 60 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 318 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 22 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,782 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 32 new cases which took the progressive count to 681,197 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported six new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,782 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Saturday, a total of 18.39 million doses have been registered. Of which 9.76 million are first doses, 8.19 million second doses and 435,684 precautionary doses. A total of 242 sites saw vaccination of which 160 were government centres and 82 were private.

