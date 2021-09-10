Pune district reports 962 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

Pune: Pune district reported 962 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths in 24 hours on Friday. This took the progressive count to 1.12 million of which 1.09 million have recovered, 19,676 deaths and 13,213 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation. Pune also saw over 8,000 vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 531 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 350,603 and with two more death reported the death toll went up to 6,706. Pune city reported 262 new cases which took the progressive count to 513,874 and with no more deaths reported the death toll remained at 9,130. PCMC reported 199 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 264,045 and with no more deaths reported the toll stood at 3,491.

Pune also saw 8,377 vaccinations on the day as per Co-WIN dashboard on Friday and totally 8,925,739 vaccines have been administered including 6,406,280 first dose and 2,519,459 are second dose. A total of 164 sites conducted vaccination on the day of which six are government and 158 private.