Pune district reports over 7,000 new Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 933,516

A health department official said the death toll rose to 14,642 with 142 patients succumbing to the infection in the district.
PTI | , Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 12:13 AM IST
"Of the 7,714 cases, 2,404 were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation areas," the health official said.(HT Photo)

Pune district reported 7,714 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking its Covid-19 count to 9,33,516, while 142 more patients died due to the infection, a health department official said.

He said the death toll rose to 14,642 with 142 patients succumbing to the infection in the western Maharashtra district.

Also, 3,486 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said.

"Of the 7,714 cases, 2,404 were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation areas, where the count rose to 4,50,133. With 1,547 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's Covid-19 tally increased to 2,32,904," he said.

The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 2,50,479, the official said.

