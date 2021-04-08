Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district sees 12,059 Covid cases, 46 deaths on Thursday
Pune district sees 12,059 Covid cases, 46 deaths on Thursday


By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 09:08 PM IST
Pune: Pune district reported a spike with 12,059 fresh Covid positive cases and 46 deaths in 24 hours, on Thursday, according to the state health department. Seven deaths were recorded in Pune rural, 33 in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and six in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the last 24 hours.

As per the state health department, PMC has so far reported 321,797 Covid cases and 4,840 deaths till Thursday. PCMC has reported 156,397 cases so far and a total of 1,405 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 140,897 total cases so far and 2,287 deaths due to the virus.

In Pune district, there are a total of 619,091 lakh Covid cases. Of this, 513,266 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 8,583 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 97,242 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 36,130 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 2,649,757 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 82.05%.

Across Maharashtra, 56,286 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 376 deaths were reported on Thursday. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.77%.

The state health department stated that of 21,385,551 laboratory samples, 3,229,547 have been tested positive till Thursday. That is 15.10% patients till Thursday.

Currently 2,702,613 people are in home quarantine and 22,661 people are in institutional quarantine.

