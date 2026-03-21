Pune doctor survives 350-foot plunge at Sinhagad Fort; rescued in midnight operation

A Pune-based doctor had a miraculous escape after falling nearly 300 to 350 feet into a gorge along the Katraj-Sinhagad trail Thursday evening, before being rescued in a swift night operation by a rescue team. Dr Prashant Nandwate ( 2nd from left) with the rescue team. (HT PHOTO)

The incident occurred at around 4 pm when Dr Prashant Nandwate, who was trekking at Sinhagad fort, reportedly slipped near Budhla Machi at a spot locals call ‘Chilmi cha khada’ known to be treacherous due to loose terrain and steep slopes. Despite such a steep fall, Dr Nandwate managed to regain consciousness after a while and dialled the emergency helpline number 112 informing authorities about his location and seeking immediate help.

Acting swiftly on the information, Haveli police station officials under the guidance of officer Samadhan Choramale alerted the Haveli disaster management team which reached the location in 20 to 25 minutes with the necessary equipment and a rescue van.

By the time the rescue operation began, darkness had set in making the rescue even more challenging. Using battery-powered lights and safety gear, the team descended nearly 300 to 350 feet into the gorge. Ropes were securely anchored to the nearby trees before the team members gingerly climbed down to reach the injured doctor.

Tanaji Bhosale from the Haveli disaster management team, said, “Despite the difficult terrain and limited visibility, the team successfully brought Dr Nandwate back to the top in 20 to 25 minutes. It was a challenging rescue due to the extremely steep slope. I had to descend almost vertically—at about a 90-degree angle—using a rope to reach him. Once I got to the doctor, I assessed that he had only minor injuries and was stable psychologically. Given his condition, we decided against setting up a full rescue operation and instead opted to climb back up. After briefing and guiding him carefully, we were able to ascend safely together.” Dr Nandwate was then escorted to the base of Sinhagad fort and safely handed over to his friends, said Bhosale.

Swift coordination between the police and the disaster management team, not to mention the doctor’s timely call for help, played a crucial role in ensuring a successful rescue. Authorities have once again urged trekkers and visitors to exercise caution while navigating steep and slippery sections of forts especially during late hours or in low-light conditions.